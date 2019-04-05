Brian Keith Phipps, Sr., 44, of Brandywine, MD passed away suddenly March 29, 2019 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center. He was born February 19, 1975 in Prince Frederick, MD, the son of Charles Edward Phipps, Sr. and Linda Diane Railey Phipps. Brian attended Calvert County schools and was a 1993 graduate of Northern High School. He was formerly employed with Big Stuff Refuse Company of Capital Heights. Brian enjoyed music, motorcycles, and cars. His greatest pleasure was spending time with family and friends and making them laugh.

He was preceded in death by his mother Linda D. Phipps, brother Charles Phipps, Jr. and sister Angel Phipps.

Surviving are his father Charles E. Phipps, Sr. of Chesapeake Beach; children Brian K. Phipps, Jr. of Brandywine, Alize, Jesse and Tanith Phipps of Lusby, step children Brooke and Zahkia and grandson Noah Proctor all of Lusby, sisters Sherri Phipps–Boarman and her husband David and Margaret Stokes and her husband Mike all of Chesapeake Beach.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 P.M. April 14, 2019 at Northeast Community Center, Room C, Chesapeake Beach.

Those wishing to assist the family with expenses may make contributions to the funeral home.