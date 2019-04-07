Motorcycle Crash in St. Mary’s City Sends Occupant to Area Trauma Center.

On Thursday, April 4, 2019, at approximately 8:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Bauer Road in St. Mary’s City, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single motorcycle off the roadway with the single occupant/operator laying in the roadway.

The single patient was transported by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 to an area trauma center for their injuries.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

