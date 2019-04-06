William Andrew Giammerino, 72

William Andrew Giammerino, age 72 of La Plata, Maryland, died April 4, 2019 at University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center in La Plata, Maryland, surrounded by his family.

W.A. was a man of many talents. In his youngest years, W.A. started his career in masonry and later moved into what would become his life long career in Commercial Sales for Carrier Mid-Atlantic for 43 years before retiring. W.A. was a perfectionist with a love for his family and home like no other. His fondest moments were times spent with his family and grandchildren, whether it be on summer vacation, attending sporting events, or just dinner on the back porch.

W.A. was the son of the late Victor and Gusta Giammerino of Surveyor, in Raleigh County, West Virginia. He was a graduate of Trap Hill High School class of 1964 and attended Beckley College.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 53 years, Sharon Brown Giammerino; his son, William K. Giammerino (Brenda); his daughter, Kimberly Wheeler (J.R.); and his grandchildren, Brittany Giammerino, Brandon, Andrew and Mackenzie Wheeler; his sister Madrena Giammerino Pilliteri (Charles); and niece, Laura Henderson (Keith).

W.A. will always be remembered for his affectionate smile, loving arms and caring heart. He will be deeply missed by many.

Funeral services will be private.

Memorial contributions in W.A.’s name may be sent to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center, 5 Garrett Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.