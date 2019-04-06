Carol Jean Groat, 74

Carol Jean Groat, age 74, of Waldorf, MD died on April 3, 2019 at her residence.

She was a lifetime resident of Charles County and worked as an Office Manager at R & R Construction for 15 years. Carol loved animals, shopping, and was a Beauty Consultant for Estee Lauder. Family was the most important thing to Carol; she found great joy in being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Russell E. and Eleanor R. Knodle; and her brother, Russell A. Knodle.

Carol is survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert L. Groat; sons, Robert Benjamin Schmidt and David James Schmidt; brothers, John Kusterer, Thomas Allen Knodle (Jean), and George Ray Knodle (Linda); sisters, Sandra Edna Reno (Larry) and Sherry Lee Arch (Tony); and 2 grandchildren, Ashleigh and Hunter.

A viewing for Carol will be held at Raymond Funeral Chapel in La Plata, MD on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at 10AM until her service at 11:30AM. Her interment will follow at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery in Cheltenham, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made in Carol’s name to Hospice of Charles County (2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603) or the Humane Society of Charles County (P. O. Box 1015, Waldorf, MD 20604).