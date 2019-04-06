Mrs. Barbara Ann (Guiliani) Campbell, lovingly known as “Nana”, born on January 18th in Washington, DC, to both the late Lela M. Guiliani and Julius C. Guiliani, passed away at age 83 on April 4, 2019 in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

Earlier in life, she was a Top Producing Avon Consultant for over 20 years and a proud full time homemaker. Barbara was married to the late Wallace Wood Campbell Sr for 54 wonderful years and shared their life together on Carat Place in Temple Hills, MD.

She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Marie McAuley (Kenneth McAuley Jr.), Lori Beth Boyle (Steve Boyle), and Cindy May Campbell; by her son, Wallace Wood Campbell Jr (Judy Campbell); by her sisters, June Howe and Carole Gerard; and her loving grandchildren Melanie McAuley, Tyler McAuley, Ryan Bennsky Powell, David Bennsky Jr., Valerie Turner, Ethan Boyle, Stephanie Boyle, and Evan Boyle. Barbara is also survived by six great-grandchildren.

Barbara’s family will be arranging a private celebration of life affair at a later date. At her request, Barbara wishes to celebrate her in your cherished memories in lieu of a service.