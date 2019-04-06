George Thomas Bowling, Sr., 80

George Thomas Bowling, Sr., age 80, of Faulkner, MD, died on April 4, 2019.

George was a Transport Driver with Safeway Foods for 38 years. He was also a Lifetime Member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in La Plata, MD.

He was son of the late George Washington Bowling and the late Mary Catherine Farrell Bowling.

He is survived by his loving wife, Julia Ann Parks Bowling; and three sons, George Bowling, and his wife Darlene, William Bowling, and his wife Jennifer, and James Bowling, and his wife Evelyn.

Friends received on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00am until time of Funeral Service at 12:00pm at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646.

Memorial contributions in George’s name are asked to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 5335 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646.