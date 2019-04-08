Police in St. Mary’s County Searching for Suspects who Threatened Homeowner With a Gun

One suspect is in custody and state troopers and sheriff’s deputies are continuing their search in St. Mary’s County for two additional suspects wanted for threatening a homeowner with a handgun after he told them to slow down this afternoon.

On Sunday, April 7, 2019, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a trooper from the Leonardtown Barrack responded to the 21000-block of North Essex Drive, in Lexington Park, for the report of a shot being fired from a vehicle.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a Toyota SUV. The trooper located the suspect vehicle on West Westbury Blvd. at Wilcutt Street and initiated a traffic stop. The driver pulled over and the two passengers fled on foot.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was arrested and taken into custody at the scene of the stop, he identified as Antione J. Bowman, 19, of Lexington Park.

Troopers contacted the victim in the 21000-block of North Essex Drive. He reported he had engaged with a suspect in that vehicle about speeding in the neighborhood. The victim reported the suspect pulled out a revolver and fired one round toward the sky. He then pointed the revolver at the victim and said, “The next one is for you.” He was not injured in the incident.

Troopers did not find a handgun in the Toyota SUV and believe it remained in the possession of the suspect who fired the shot, who was one of the two who fled from the car. Troopers established a perimeter around the area and a search was initiated. Search assistance was provided by the Maryland State Police STATE Team and K-9 unit, as well as from deputies with both the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Bowman was charged with first-degree assault, reckless endangerment and accessory after the fact. He has been taken to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center for an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

The search for the remaining two suspects is continuing, investigators have developed information on their identities and are in the process of obtaining arrest warrants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Leonardtown Barrack at 301-475-8955, or by email at msp.leonardtown@maryland.gov. Callers may remain anonymous.

