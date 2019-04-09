Street Racing Leads to Motor Vehicle Accident in Great Mills

On Sunday, April 7, 2019, at approximately 9:05 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Chancellors Run Road and Robinson Court in Great Mills, for the reported motor vehicle accident with injuries.

Crews arrived on scene to find one vehicle in the Southbound lanes, and one vehicle in the Northbound lanes.

The single occupant/operator of the Cadillac who was not involved in the race was transported to an area hospital for their injuries. Firefighters on scene reported the driver stated he could not feel his lower extremities. The driver on the Subaru signed care refusal forms on the scene.

Multiple witnesses stated the Subaru and a white Lexus sedan were racing when the accident occurred.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

It is unknown if any traffic citations were issued.

