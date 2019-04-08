Motorcycle Accident in St. Mary’s County Under Investigation

On April 7, 2019, at approximately 2:00 p.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 23000 block of Three Notch Road in California, for the report of a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

The operator of the motorcycle was located at the scene with incapacitating injuries and was transported by Maryland State Police helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

A preliminary investigation determined a 2017 KTM Super Duke R motorcycle, operated by Byron Keith Boman, 61, of California was utilizing the bicycle lane to pass vehicles on Three Notch Road, in the area of Park Place Way. While attempting to pass vehicles the operator struck a curb and lost control of the motorcycle and was ejected. At this time speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Boman remains in an area trauma center in critical condition.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or events leading to the accident that has not already provided a statement is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at (301) 475-4200 extension *2337 or by email at Vincent.Pontorno@stmarysmd.com.