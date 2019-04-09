Lexington Park Man Arrested for Home Invasion, Burglary and Assault

On Monday, April 1, 2019, Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Stoney Brook Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported burglary in progress involving a firearm.

An investigation determined James David Thomas II, 50 of Lexington Park, forced entry to a neighbor’s residence, and pointed a shotgun at the victim.

Upon arrival police interviewed a female witness who was visibly shaken, crying and emotionally distraught. The victim told police that she heard someone opening the handle of the screen door located at the front of her residence and went to investigate. She stated as she neared the door it suddenly burst open, and she observed Thomas standing in the doorway holding a shotgun and pointing it at her as he demanded to know where her children were. Thomas told the victim that her children were climbing on the roof of his house. Police ask the victim if she had children and she said all her child were adults and no longer lived with her at the residence.

Police then interviewed the witness who called 911, she told police she had observed Thomas walk to the victim’s residence with a shotgun in hand, go to her front door and confront her. She stated she recognized Thomas from the neighborhood and called police while the incident was occurring.

Thomas told police he had heard several people on his roof since the night before and suspected they were local children and he believed they were tampering with the electronics in and around his home. Thomas stated he had contacted the police and Verizon on numerous occasions regarding the matter. Thomas stated he had begun shooting through the ceiling of his home with a shotgun after hearing voices and could not recall how many shots he had fired, and afterward, he had walked to his neighbor’s house and confronted her. Thomas admitted to kicking in the door and carrying a shotgun, however, he said he never pointed the gun at the victim.

Thomas was transported to an area hospital for an emergency petition. After Thomas was seen by medical staff and released, he was placed under arrest and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center, where he was charged with Assault 1st Degree, Home Invasion, Burglary 3rd Degree and Firearm Use/Fel-Violent Crime.

