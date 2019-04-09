33-Year-Old Charlotte Hall Woman Killed in Motorcycle Accident

Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash in St. Mary’s County.

The deceased is identified as Chrystal Rae Rounds, 33, of Charlotte Hall.

She was transported to University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Center where she was later pronounced deceased. Chrystal Rae Rounds was the rear passenger of a 2018 Honda MSX 125 Grom motorcycle involved in the crash.

The driver of the Honda MSX 125 Grom motorcycle is identified as Michael Rounds, 40, of Charlotte Hall.

Michael was transported from the scene to Medstar Washington Medical Center where he is currently undergoing treatment for injuries sustained in the incident.

The driver of the 2019 Mack dump truck involved in the crash is identified as John Lyon, 63, of Clements. The passenger of the dump truck is identified as Robert Raley, 63, of Ridge. Niether Lyon or Raley were injured during the incident.

The preliminary investigation indicates local government workers from the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation were in the area repairing sporadic potholes throughout the neighborhood on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, shortly before 11:30 a.m. this morning. The driver of the dump truck, later identified as Lyon, told police on the scene that while traveling on Mt. Wolf Road, he passed Chappelear Drive and noticed his crew working. He advised police that he stopped the truck, checked the mirrors and drove in reverse to turn on Chappelear Drive when the truck subsequently crashed into the motorcycle. For reasons unknown at this time, the motorcycle was stopped behind the dump truck when the crash occurred.

The dump truck is owned by the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works and Transportation. Charges are pending the outcome of the investigation and further review by the St. Mary’s County State’s Attorney.

Troopers from the Leonardtown Barrack along with the Maryland State Police CRASH Team responded to the crash. Troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division also responded to the scene to conduct a post-crash inspection of the dump truck.

The investigation continues

