John Wayne “JW” Raley, 71

John Wayne “JW” Raley, age 71, passed away in Callaway, Maryland on April 5, 2019. He was born on November 20, 1947 in Leonardtown, Maryland and was a lifetime resident of St. Mary’s County, MD. John Wayne grew up in Ridge, attended St. Michael’s Elementary School, and graduated from Great Mills High School in 1967. He served in the US Army from 1968-1971, including a tour in Vietnam. In his time with the Army, he earned the Combat Infantry Badge, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Marksman M14 badge, and Expert M16 badge. John Wayne was honorably discharged as an SP5 and continued to be actively involved in the military and veteran communities throughout his life.

After his time in the Army, John Wayne joined People’s Life Insurance, where he began his career helping people meet their insurance needs. He later opened Hollywood Insurance Agency with Billy Jim Ridgell and eventually ran the business independently until his retirement in 2009. John was also an avid golfer and enjoyed electronics, woodworking, and both building and racing cars.

John Wayne is preceded in death by his parents, Charles E. and Wilma G. Raley and his cousin and dear friend, J. Bartley “Bart” Mettam. He is survived by his brothers, Lewis G. Raley (and wife Merrie Ruth) and C. Clarke Raley (and wife Barbara), his daughter, Colby D. Raley, and his former wife and good friend, Carol E. Raley. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, a large extended family, and his many lifelong friends in the county and across the country.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 5 to 8 pm Thursday, April 11, 2019, at St. Michael’s Church in Ridge with prayers at 7 pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Michael’s on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 11 am with burial services immediately following. Flowers may be sent directly to the church and memorial donations may be made to the VFW Foundation (www.vfw.org/donate).

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

