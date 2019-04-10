Mark Alan Kiger, 57, of Lexington Park, MD passed away on April 5th, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Mark was born on July 27th, 1961 in Washington, PA to the late Jerry Marlin Kiger, Sr and Nancy Jane (Harris) Kiger. Mark was the second of five children.

Mark attended Great Mills High School. He married Vicki Marie Severns on 24 Dec 1983 in Lexington Park. They were married 21 years before her passing in October of 2004. Mark spent his career working as a sheet metal mechanic for both S&N Heating and Air Conditioning and Champion Heating & Air for over 25 years.

The Kiger family moved to Lexington Park in 1967. Mark loved living in St. Mary’s County and was happiest when he was spending time on the water fishing and crabbing. He also enjoyed walking the local farmer’s fields when they were plowed to hunt for arrow heads. Over the years he has amassed quite a large collection of Indian Arrow heads and other artifacts. He was soft spoken with a great sense of humor. He enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.

He is survived by his mother, Nancy Jane (Harris) Kiger, of Lexington Park, MD; his son, Zachary Alan Kiger, of Lexington Park, MD; and his siblings, Sharon Dement (David), of Summerville, SC, Jerry Marlin Kiger Jr. (Jan) of Hollywood, MD and J. Scott Kiger, of Denver, CO. In addition to his wife and father, he was preceded in death by his brother, Brad Lee Kiger. He is also survived by his nephews, Brandon Dement of SC, Ryan Dement of AR, Taylor Dement of NC and Dustin Reid of OR.

Family will receive friends for a Visitation and a Celebration of Life on April 9th, 2019 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at the St. Mary’s Church of Christ, 44850 St. Andrew’s Church Road, California, MD 20619. Interment is private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

