Cindy Kruszewski Arnone, 54 of LaPlata, MD, passed away on April 6, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on June 27, 1964, in Washington D.C. to Donald L. Davis, Sr. and Shirley Ann Davis. She was the fifth (5th) child of six (6) children.

On July 16, 1994, Cindy married the love of her life David Thomas Arnone, Sr. at Clinton Baptist Church and together they celebrated over twenty-four (24) wonderful years of marriage.

Cindy loved helping families find their perfect homes. She was a Real Estate Agent for the past twenty (20) years, currently she was working the Remax One.

Cindy enjoyed being outside and was always happy to be working in her yard. She loved going to the beach with her family. Cindy loved looking for shells and sand fiddlers. Her favorite beach was Long Beach, North Carolina.

Cindy was preceded in death by her father Donald L. Davis Sr. She is survived by her loving husband, David Thomas Arnone, Sr., daughter, Sarah Ann Halfacre (Adam) of Charlottesville, VA, son , Stanly Joseph Kruszewski V (Angie) of Waldorf, MD, daughter, Julia Desiree Arnone of Nashville, TN and son, David Thomas Arnone, Jr. of LaPlata, MD, her mother, Shirley Ann Davis of Harrison, AR, her siblings: Deborah A. Ellis (Fred) of Harrison, AR, William Edward Davis of Waldorf, MD, Judith Marie Unkle (Donnie) of Prince Frederick, MD, Donald Lee Davis, Jr. (Cyndee) of Harrison, AR and Suzanne Lee Rog (Matt) of Hollywood, MD. Cindy was blessed with five (5) grandchildren.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hughesville Baptist Church, 8505 Old Leonardtown Road, Hughesville, MD 20637.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Hughesville Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m., with internment immediately following at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Waldorf, MD.

