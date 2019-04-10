Regina C. Yannayon, 84, of Lexington Park, Maryland passed away on April 4, 2019.

Regina was born on September 11, 1934 to the late Charles M. Coleman and Cecelia J. Shea. Regina had 9 siblings and she was the youngest. She joined the Navy in 1953 and married Weldon A. Yannayon in 1954. After marriage, she left the Navy and stayed at home to raise her children. Regina was later employed for over 20 years with the Federal Government and served in numerous positions at NAS Patuxent River, MD. Other work positions took her to Seattle, Washington and Omaha, Nebraska. After retiring from the Federal Government, she moved to Wilmington, North Carolina, where she spent about 20 years enjoying the Wrightsville Beach and Wilmington, NC area. She continued to work different jobs while living in Wilmington. She especially enjoyed providing child care to several working families in the Wilmington area. Regina was a devout Catholic and stayed active with the church. She spent many years teaching Sunday School at different Catholic churches. At her last job, she worked in the office at St. Stanislaus Church in Castle Hayne, NC, where she was also very active with Sunday School and Church events such as the Annual Polish Festival.

Regina was predeceased by her parents, all of her brothers and sisters, and her daughter, Julie C. Yannayon. She is survived by her children, Timothy F. Yannayon (Leslie Taylor) of Leonardtown, MD , C John Yannayon (Rosedale) of Hollywood, MD, and Glen W. Yannayon (Jackie) of Mechanicsville, MD. Regina is also survived by her grandchildren, John Yannayon (Sara) of Conway, SC; Bryan Yannayon of Abell, MD; Jason Yannayon (Nina) of San Antonio, TX; Lee Guy (Laura) of Leonardtown, MD, and Becky Daniels (Joe) of Hollywood, MD; and great grandchildren, Lana Guy and Caden Daniels.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. with prayers at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Lexington Park Volunteer Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 339, Lexington Park, MD 20653.

