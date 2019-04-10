Patricia “June” Jones, 86, of Dunkirk, MD (formerly of Piney Point, MD) passed away on April 6, 2019 at Burnett Calvert Hospice House in Prince Fredrick, MD with her loving family at her side.

She was born July 1, 1932 in Washington, D.C. to the late James and Mary Verna Huff Ryan.

June was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. She married John W. “Bubby” Jones and celebrated many wonderful years of marriage before his passing in 1993. She was employed many years in the food service industry until she retired. She enjoyed playing cards, especially Pitch, watching car races, playing the slots at the casinos, and travelling to Maine. Her family was her great love and she relished the time she spent with them, especially her grandchildren. She was a member of Adams United Methodist Church in Lothian, MD.

June is survived by her children: Darla Ridgell (Joe) of Ridge, MD, Robert Staff (Melanie) of Lexington Park, MD, Dennis Staff (Beth) of Dunkirk, MD, Karen Redmon (Jerry) of Ridge, MD, Lou Mason (Darnell) of Lexington Park, MD; 16 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is also preceded in death by her daughter, Sandra K. Smith; her siblings: Mary Vernette Souders, Paul Ryan, Libby Barringer, Yvonne Kent, Earl Ryan and Dick Ryan; and her great granddaughter, Ahlona Mason.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Marilyn Lewis at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, Leonardtown, MD.

Serving as pallbearers will be Dennis Staff II, Richard Jenkins, Darnell Mason Jr., Daryl Mason, Timothy “TJ” Bock, and Keegan Wathen.

Memorial contributions may be made to Burnett Calvert Hospice House, 4559 Sixes Road, Prince Fredrick, MD 20678.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.