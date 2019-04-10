Maurice Patrick “Reese” Gray, Jr., 10, passed away on April 2, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on October 31, 2008 in Leonardtown, MD to Maurice P. Gray Sr. and Marylynn Jefferies of Lexington Park, MD.

Reese was a vibrant, athletic fourth grader attending Green Holly Elementary School. He was an up and coming basketball star and played for the Wizards. He loved listening to music and singing. He also enjoyed playing video games and spending time with his siblings. He attended Church of the Nazarene in Leonardtown, MD.

In addition to his mother, Marylynn Jefferies, Reese is also survived by his step-father, Brian Jordan of Great Mills, MD; his siblings: Trayvell Jefferies, Nataysjaa Jordan, Leaire Jordan, Kye’vontay Jordan, Marquez Jordan, Markese Jordan, and Khalaya Hall; his grandfather, Omegar Jefferies of Lexington Park, MD and many aunts, uncles cousins, extended family and friends.

Family will receive friends on Monday, April 15, 2019, from 12:00 to 2:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Pastor Paul McPherson at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens in Leonardtown, MD.

Memorial contributions may be made to Brinsfield Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral costs.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.