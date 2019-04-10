Drunken Deale Man Arrested at Plaza Mexico in North Beach for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest

On Saturday, April 6, 2019, Deputy Fox of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to Plaza Mexico in North Beach for the report of a disorderly subject.

Christopher Daniel Wilson Jr., 23, of Deale, knocked another customer’s drink off of his table and attempted to assault him.

While officers made contact with him, Wilson was loud and used profanity. Wilson was placed under arrest and transported to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with Disorderly Conduct, Resisting/Interfering with Arrest and Intoxicated Public Disturbance.

