Peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, Ronald L. Joseph departed this earthly life in Leonardtown, MD. He is survived by his devoted wife of 32 years, Betty Parker Joseph; loving children, Crystal Joseph and Veda Murray (Steven); brother, Eric Joseph (Christine); grandchildren, Bradley Joseph, Marleshia Murray, Kayla Murray, Jamie Murray and Cameron Murray, and his loving poodle, Diamond. Family and friends will gather on Friday, April 12, 2019 to celebrate his life. Viewing and visitation will be at 11:00 a.m.; the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 noon at Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 50 Alexander Street, Solomons, MD 20688. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to one of the following: The American Cancer Society, Fresenius Dialysis Center, Davita Dialysis Center, or the American Diabetes Association.