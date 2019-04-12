Motor Vehicle Accident in Chaptico Sends One to Hospital with Minor Injuries

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at approximately 9:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of 25644 Budds Creek Road and Zach Fowler Road in Chaptico, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one person trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a t-bone style collision, with no patients trapped.

One patient was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

All photos are courtesy of the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department.

