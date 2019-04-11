UPDATE: 36-Year-Old Upper Marlboro Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident in Waldorf

UPDATE: On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at approximately 10:00 p.m., Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded for a report of a motor vehicle collision involving two vehicles on northbound Route 301 in the area of Central Avenue in Waldorf.
A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers indicates a 2014 Suzuki Hayabusa operated by Gregory Francis Stanback Jr., 36, of Upper Marlboro, was traveling northbound on United States Route 301 in the area of Central Avenue at a high rate of speed. At the same time, a 2018 Ford F-150 operated by Eric Austin Ford, 32, of Waldorf, was making a U-turn from southbound United States Route 301 to northbound United States Route 301. The Suzuki Hayabusa collided with the passenger side of the Ford F-150. The impact spun the Ford F-150 approximately 180 degrees.
The operator of the Suzuki Hayabusa, Gregory Francis Stanback Jr was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The operator of the Ford F-150, Eric Austin Ford was transported by ambulance to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital for treatment.
Speed is believed to be a factor in the collision.
Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack at (301) 392-1200.
The investigation is continuing and being investigated by Trooper Iman and Senior Trooper Scarlett of the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack. (19-MSP-015043)
4/10/2019: On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at approximately 9:45 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of the Tinder Box at 2754 Crain Highway in Waldorf, for the reported motor vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.
Crews arrived on scene to find one person laying in the roadway.
The victim was pronounced deceased on scene shortly after the arrival of crews.
It is unknown how many vehicles were involved or if any other injuries were reported.
Updates will be provided when they become available.
Keep driving like idiots and it will only get worse.
Stop lying. He wasn’t in the road he was in a freakin ditch on the side of the road. The F150 had no lights on besides his fog lights and looked as if he was trying to block or frighten us by smashing on the gas and trying to block our path. The Hayabusa was attempting to move to shoulder and the truck made the block and that’s how it happened. Fix your story please. His family deserves the truth. The driver of the truck didn’t even see if he was ok. Smh
F you
Be careful what you say – you weren’t there. Even if they were driving the speed limit 55 it could have been fatal.
My guy Greg, we gonna miss you forever. RIP!!!!!!!!!
Greg AKA “Taz” was truly a good dude. He was a Minister of the Gospel and set out to truly help people. He will truly be missed. REST IN GODS LOVE SIR
These people feel like they dont have to obey the law or speed limit and need to learn to be law abiding people.PERIOD.People are sick and tired of these IDIOTS.
For the love of all that is good, can stupid people STOP giving motorcyclists a bad name?! Dumb@$$es on busas who try to break the sound barrier on 301 deserve what happens to them. Please don’t let this goon seed a hatred of motorcycles in you. Natural selection takes care of these idiots anyways. I’m just sorry someone and their brand new truck had to suffer for this.
Another sport bike accident- time to ban them before innocent car owners get hurt
These speeding motorcyclists don’t think this will ever happen to them until it does. Unfortunately, they don’t get a second chance. Sad!
These speeding motorcyclists don’t think this will ever happen to them until it does. Unfortunately, they don’t get a second chance.
I call BS. Its not like the truck made a U-Turn into the 1st legal lane. The motorcycle was in the right lane and the Ford had to use three lanes to make a U-Turn? Where I learned to drive, that would be a violation. So the bike speeding, I’m not justifying that. But he was in his lane going straight, not expecting someone else to enter his lane of travel. As a rider, this is my biggest fear. RIP Mr. Stanback.