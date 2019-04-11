ARREST VIDEO: Calvert County Sheriff’s Deputies Recover Loaded Hand Gun After DWI Arrest of Clinton Man

On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at approximately 6:20 p.m., the Calvert County Control Center broadcasted a lookout for a blue Ford work van with Virginia tags that was all over the roadway. The van was being followed by a citizen who was providing updates of the vehicle’s location to the control center. Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle in the area of Route 2 and Dalrymple Road and conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle was later identified as Dodanim Ninrod Aguirre, 32, of Clinton.

Police attempted to make contact with Aguirre who immediately rolled the windows up. Police asked Aguirre to roll his window down numerous times and Aguirre refused. They also asked Aguirre for his license and registration numerous times and he refused. One officer used a baton and broke the driver’s door window in order to extract Aguirre from the vehicle. Aguirre was extracted from the vehicle, taken down to the ground, and handcuffed. Aguirre did not have a license on his person and refused to tell police who he was. A probable cause search of the vehicle yielded a black .40 caliber HK handgun with a magazine that contained 12 rounds. The gun was located in a holster in the area of the center console.

EMS personnel arrived on scene and treated Aguirre for superficial lacerations from the broken glass.

Aguirre was offered a preliminary breath test but refused.

Police were able to obtain Aguirre’s information by running the license plate on the van and obtained a Maryland MVA photo, which they confirmed was Aguirre. The gun was run through MGUN and is registered to Aguirre. Aguirre does not have a permit to carry a handgun in Maryland. When police asked why he had a gun Aguirre stated something to the effect of that cops always shoot people these days.

Aguirre was arrested for

driving while intoxicated

dangerous weapon-conceal

fail to obey renble/lawful

obstructing & hindering

loaded handgun on person

loaded handgun in a vehicle

handgun on person

handgun in vehicle

Aguirre was released a few hours later after posting an unsecured personal bond in the amount of $5,000.

Aguirre is due in Calvert District Court on May 10, 2019.

