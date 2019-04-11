17-Year-Old La Plata High School Student Charged with Disruption of School Activities

April 11, 2019

On April 11, 2019, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office was made aware of a social media post relating to a possible school shooting that was going to happen on the next day on April 12.

Officers identified the person who initiated the post as a student at La Plata High School.

Contact was made with the student and his parents, and officers determined there was no credible evidence of a threat to the safety of students.

The student, 17, was charged as a juvenile with offenses relating to the incident.

