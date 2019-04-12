Car Flips Over After Motor Vehicle Accident on Great Mills Road

On Friday, April 12, 2019, at approximately 9:00 a.m., firefighters, emergency personnel and police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Units arrived on scene to find a Ford SUV on its side and a Dodge pickup truck in a parking lot.

At this time the cause of the accident is unknown, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s is investigating.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital for their injuries.

