Car Flips Over After Motor Vehicle Accident on Great Mills Road

April 12, 2019

On Friday, April 12, 2019, at approximately 9:00 a.m., firefighters, emergency personnel and police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Great Mills Road in Lexington Park.

Units arrived on scene to find a Ford SUV on its side and a Dodge pickup truck in a parking lot.

At this time the cause of the accident is unknown, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s is investigating.

The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital for their injuries.



2 Responses to Car Flips Over After Motor Vehicle Accident on Great Mills Road

  1. 2bless on April 12, 2019 at 12:05 pm

    Hoping and praying everyone is ok. However, Great Mills Road is a race track for many individuals. Police need to do more do reduce speeding up and down Great Mills Rd.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous on April 12, 2019 at 12:16 pm

    You can’t just pull out in front of someone…. Stay OFF THE PHONE AND PAY ATTENTION TO WHAT YOU ARE DOING ….

    Reply

