Emergency Personnel in St. Mary’s County Respond to Second Rollover Accident in Less Than 3 Hours

April 12, 2019

On Friday, April 12, 2019, at approximately 11:30 a.m., firefighters, emergency personnel and police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Route 253 / Three Notch Road and Town Creek Drive, in California.

Units arrived on scene to find a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck on its roof and a Chrysler PT Cruiser in the roadway.

At this time the cause of the accident is unknown, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s is investigating.

A total of three pediatrics and three adults were taken to an area hospital for treatment.










One Response to Emergency Personnel in St. Mary’s County Respond to Second Rollover Accident in Less Than 3 Hours

  1. LM on April 12, 2019 at 2:15 pm

    Praying everyone is ok!

    Reply

