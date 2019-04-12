Emergency Personnel in St. Mary’s County Respond to Second Rollover Accident in Less Than 3 Hours

On Friday, April 12, 2019, at approximately 11:30 a.m., firefighters, emergency personnel and police were dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on Route 253 / Three Notch Road and Town Creek Drive, in California.

Units arrived on scene to find a Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck on its roof and a Chrysler PT Cruiser in the roadway.

At this time the cause of the accident is unknown, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s is investigating.

A total of three pediatrics and three adults were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

