Maria Suzan Adams, 57, of Lexington Park, MD, formerly of Geneseo, NY, passed away on April 2, 2019 at her home. Born on March 26, 1962 in Urbana, IL she was the daughter of the late Suzette C. Lenihan Adams and Ralph Everett Adams. Maria was the loving wife of Gordon Craig Meyer. She is survived by her daughter Katrina Atieh (Jay) of New York, NY and her granddaughter Anna. She is also survived by her siblings Lauren Adams, Joan Carlson (Skip), Catherine Cummings (Keith), Ken Adams (Jill), Sue Ann Adams (Bill Schultz), and many nieces and nephews. Maria is preceded in death by her sister Jennifer Walker.

Maria graduated from Geneseo Central High School in 1980 and served in the United States Navy for 8 years. She enjoyed gardening and was a collector of antiques and her sisters’ art.

All services are private.