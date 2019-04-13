One Flown to Area Trauma Center After Rollover Crash in Leonardtown

April 13, 2019

On Thursday, April 11, 2019, at approximately 3:25 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Pin Cushion Road and Point Lookout Road in Leonardtown, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned and one trapped.

Crews arrived on scene to find two pick up trucks in the roadway, with one vehicle on its side with the single occupant trapped.

The single patient was extricated in under 15 minutes by firefighters.

One patient was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7. Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.

All photos are courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department.

