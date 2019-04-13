VIDEO: Trailer Fire in Reported in Lexington Park

On Friday, April 12. 2019, at approximately 3:05 p.m., firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, and Valley Lee responded to 21459 Dana Court in Lexington Park, for the reported trailer on fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single story trailer with heavy fire and smoke showing from the front of the trailer.

Firefighters controlled the fire in under 30 minutes. The American Red Cross was requested for 4 adults, 1 child, and 1 dog.

The fire is reported to have started on the exterior deck, and the cause is unknown at this time.

Multiple firefighters fell through the exterior deck, and the interior living room floors, however, no injuries were reported.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

