Two Injured After Motor Vehicle Accident in California

On Friday, April 12. 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Old Rolling Road and Settlers Lane in California, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles in the roadway in a head-on style collision.

Emergency medical personnel requested two helicopters due to patient injuries.

One patient was flown to an area trauma center by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 with head injuries.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 canceled flight due to weather. The patient was taken by ambulance to an area trauma center with a compound fracture and other injuries. Two patients signed care refusal forms on the scene.