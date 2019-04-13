John Grant “Johnny” Chapman Jr. of Leonardtown, MD passed away on April 10, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Johnny was born on March 26, 1944 in Annapolis, MD to the late John Grant (Jack) Chapman and the late Ruby Lorraine (Woodfield) Chapman.

Johnny’s employment included Bill Chapman Construction, Bates Associates Leonardtown, MD, Millison Development Lexington Park, MD for over 30 years and Chapmans Construction, LLC of Hollywood, MD where he worked alongside his son.

He enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. Johnny was a jokester and an avid story teller. Johnny was a collector of unique items. He enjoyed spending time in his shop with his loyal companion Chester. Johnny never met a stranger and enjoyed his time with family and friends.

In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister, Rebecca L. Newsom and granddaughter, Rebecca L Cullison. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years Barbara Ann Chapman; and son, John Grant (Bubba) Chapman III (Denise) of Hollywood, MD, 3 grandchildren, Natalie, Hayley and LJ, Daughter, Liz Voorhaar (Ed) Lexington Park, MD, 5 grandchildren, Bill, Brandon, John, Edward and Donna, Daughter, Lorie Cullison(Mike) Charleston, SC, 4 grandchildren, Olivia, Elijah, Ally, and Dylan.

Family will receive friends for John’s Life Celebration on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. George’s Catholic Church, 19199 St. George’s Church Road, Valley Lee, MD 20692. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery, 22020 Chancellors Run Road, Great Mills, MD 20634.

Serving as pallbearers will be: John (LJ) Chapman, William (Bill) Chapman, Brandon Chapman, John Voorhaar, Elijah Cullison, and James Barnes. Honorary pallbearers will be Johnny’s grandchildren: Natalie and Hayley Chapman, Edward and Donna Voorhaar and Olivia, Ally and Dylan Cullison.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to:

Hospice P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650

2nd District Volunteer Fire Department 45254 Drayden Rd. Valley Lee, MD 20692

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfield.com

Johnny would be remembered as a role model and friend to all, emulating the importance of family, friends and hard work!