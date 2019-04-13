Alan Thomas Gray, 77, of Lexington Park, MD passed away April 10, 2019 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD.

He was born on November 12, 1941 in New York, NY to the late Thomas and Celia Mitchell Gray.

On December 7, 1968, Alan married his beloved wife, Irene Stella Gray in Kings Park, Long Island, NY. Together they celebrated over 50 wonderful years of marriage. He was highly educated and earned two Master’s degrees in Mathematics and Business Management. He was employed for over 42 years as a dedicated Operations Research Analyst for the Department of the Navy at Patuxent River. When he retired from civil service, he worked several more years for a defense contractor. His greatest love was for his family, and he enjoyed spending as much time with them as he could. He was a lifelong learner and shared his love of music and engineering with others. He was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Lexington Park, MD.

In addition to his beloved wife, Alan is also survived by his children: Michael Paul Gray of Annapolis, MD, Thomas Alan Gray (Kristin) of Seattle, WA, and Patricia Helen Gray of Chesapeake Beach, MD; his brother, Richard Gray (Melinda) of Bradley Beach, NJ; his grandchildren, Joseph Alan and Katherine “Katie” Gray; and many extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated by Reverend Marco Schad on April 16, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 22375 Three Notch Road, Lexington Park, MD 20653. Interment will follow in the Church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.