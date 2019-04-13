Crystal Dawn Faulstich, 34, of Mechanicsville, MD earned her angel wings on Thursday, April 4, 2019.

She was born on January 6, 1985 in Leonardtown, Maryland. She was the daughter of Don and Dorothy Miller, of Mechanicsville, MD. She was the loving wife of the late Raymond Faulstich Jr. that she lost in IRAQ on August 5, 2004. Ray was the love of Crystal’s life.

She loved to sing and listen to country music. She loved frogs, gardening and being outdoors attending to her gardens. Crystal attended church at Encounter Christian Center.

Crystal was the daughter-in-law of Ray and Linda Faulstich, Sr. of Redgate, MD, granddaughter of Charles (Honky) Johnson of Hollywood, MD and Liz Goddard of Leonardtown, MD and also the biological daughter of Susan Wathen. She is survived by her siblings: Brian Morgan (Shannon) of San Antonio, TX, DJ Miller of Mechanicsville, MD, Justin Miller (Jen) of Mechanicsville, MD, Stacey Williams (Chris) of Colton’s Point, Melvin Wathen, Jr. of Pennsylvania, Roger Wathen of Virginia and David Dodge of Virginia.

Crystal has a special companion, David Quade. She will be missed by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews that loved to spend time and play with her. Crystal was a beautiful soul that was loved and will be missed by many.

Along with her husband, Raymond Faulstich, she was proceeded in death by her brother Harrell Morgan, biological father, Melvin Wathen, Sr. and aunt Rose Lawrence.

Family will receive friends on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Prayers being heard at 7:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 at 10:00 at St. John Francis Regis Catholic Church, 43927 St. Johns Road, Hollywood, MD 20636 with interment immediately following in the church cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Post Office Box 128, Charlotte Hall, Maryland 20622 in Crystal’s name.

