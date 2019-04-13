Chrystal Rae Hamrick Rounds, 33, of Charlotte Hall, MD passed away on April 9, 2019 in LaPlata, MD.

Born on October 4, 1985, she was the daughter of Mark Allen Hamrick and Kimberly Kae Markley Hamrick. Sister to Richard D. Hamrick. Grandchild of Janet D. Hamrick and Dale Hamrick, now deceased. Grandchild of Raymond A. Markley and Janice F. Markley. She is survived by many family members that mourn her loss.

Chrystal graduated from Annapolis Area Christian School where she played clarinet in the marching band, sang in the choir in addition to participating in many other activities. She graduated from Liberty University in 2009, majoring in Early Childhood Education. She most recently was employed in Calvert and Anne Arundel counties as a Day-care teacher and Administrator where she cherished the children she cared for.

In 2017, Chrystal married her beloved husband, Michael Rounds and they established their home and Rounds River Ranch in Charlotte Hall, MD including chickens, goats, turkey, swans, potbelly pigs, rabbits and any animal that needed rescue. Each animal on the Ranch has a special name and relationship with Chrystal. Honey was her special cat always by her side, Tango the cat gave her great joy, Scout was her cuddle dog and Gunner was her loved support dog. Chrystal’s animals brought her great joy as she created playgrounds, special activities and even raised a garden especially for them with treats and fresh greens where the goats could graze.

Together, Michael and Chrystal established 822 RRR Motocross. They traveled in their camper with their dogs, racing and working as a team on the bike with Chrystal providing pit support. Chrystal picked up on the racing lingo quickly and was Michael’s cheerleader through the race all the way to the award platform.

Chrystal also enjoyed reading, taking pictures, decorating, trading on local websites, gardening, hiking, and relaxing in the hammock. She was always creating beautiful messages posted or sent to family and friends for encouragement. Chrystal struggled with Lyme Disease and was a champion to help support others with the disease with an annual walk. She recently cut her beautiful long hair to donate which sums up her life of giving in any way she could. Chrystal had a deep and personal relationship with her God which was always evident in the love she showed to all that will miss her greatly each and every day. Our Chrystal is in the arms of the One who loves her the most, God.

Jeremiah 29:11 11For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to the Linda Kelley Animal Shelter, 5055 Hallowing Point Road Prince Frederick MD 20678.

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. A Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with internment immediately following at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, 900 W Central Avenue, Davidsonville, MD 21035.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.