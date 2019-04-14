Firefighters Respond to Kitchen Fire in Chaptico

On Saturday, April 13, 2019, at approximately 2:00 p.m., firefighters from Seventh District, Leonardtown, Hollywood Mechanicsville, and Charles County responded to 36029 Center Avenue in Chaptico, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a 1-story single family residence with smoke showing from all sides.

Firefighters arrived on scene to find the fire was reported to be out, however upon further investigation, firefighters found fire in the walls.

Units operated on scene for approximately one hour.

No injuries were reported.

