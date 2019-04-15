VIDEO: No Injures and One Arrested for Drunk Driving After Single Vehicle Crash in California

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Three Notch Road and Chancellors Run Road, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and on the curb, with all occupants out of the vehicle.

The occupant of the vehicle told police the driver and another passenger ran from the scene prior to the arrival of first responders, however, police viewed the surveillance video at Sheetz and discovered the video showed the vehicle only had one occupant at the time of the crash.

St. Mary’s County Sheriffs Deputies administered multiple standardized field sobriety tests and as a result of the tests, the single occupant/operator was arrested and charged with driving under the influence.

The driver was identified as Paul Burks Jr, 35, of Lexington Park.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

No injuries were reported.

