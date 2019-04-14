No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Strikes Tree on Point Lookout Road

April 14, 2019

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Willows Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway and into a tree.

The single occupant signed care refusal forms on the scene, no injuries were reported.

Maryland State Police performed multiple roadside sobriety testing on the operator. As a result of all tests, the operator passed and was free to go.




