No Injuries Reported After Single Vehicle Rollover in Saint Mary’s City

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, at approximately 1:20 a.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to the area of Point Lookout Road and Eighteen Wheel Drive in Saint Mary’s City, for the reported motor vehicle accident.

Crews arrived on scene to find a single vehicle off the roadway, overturned and in a ditch with the single occupant still inside.

The single patient signed care refusal forms on the scene.

No injuries were reported.

All photos are courtesy of Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.

