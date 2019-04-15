VIDEO: Maryland State Police Arrest Man Passed Out in Vehicle at Lexington Park McDonald’s

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Trooper First Class, C. Ditoto of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the St. Marys Square Shopping Center for the report of an unconscious male in a vehicle.
Ditoto made contact with the driver of a Jeep Renegade that was parked in a handicapped parking space in the front of the McDonald’s. The driver was identified as Charles Vaselle Freeman, 35 of Lexington Park.
An ambulance from the Lexington Park Rescue Squad was also dispatched to the scene, and Freeman refused medical treatment.
Freeman exhibited multiple signs of intoxication and was asked to exit the vehicle, he was administered the standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed.
Freeman was arrested and transported to the St. Marys Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was held without bond.
According to court documents, Freeman is scheduled to appear in St. Marys District Court for a bond hearing on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.
Freeman was charged with the following:
- Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance: (Not Marijuana)
- Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance: (Not Marijuana)
- Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance: (Not Marijuana)
- Possession of Paraphernalia for Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possession of Paraphernalia for Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possession of Paraphernalia for Controlled Dangerous Substance
- Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with the Intent to Distribute
- Driving, Attempting to Drive a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol
- Driving, Attempting to Drive a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol
- Driving, Attempting to Drive a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs & Or Alcohol That Cannot Drive Safely
- Negligent Driving
- Driving/Attempting Drive Motor Vehicle on Hwy W/O Req. License and Authorization
- Person Driving Motor Vehicle on (Hwy., Public Use Property) on Suspended License and Privilege
- Driving While Suspended While Failing to Attend Driver Improvement Program
- Unauthorized Stopping, Standing or Parking in Space Restricted for use of Individuals with Disabilities
Winning!
Typical Redskins fan!
It could be the Chopticon Braves!! The MOB crew was big up there for years so maybe the Hustle Gang is the new crew operating on the set.
Does his shirt say Hustle Gang? Lol
All those charges & it doesn’t say what he had… hopefully it was the “manufactured” fent. pills that are killing my friends & family!!!! let this pos ROT!
side note: i hope his keys were in the ignition – if they were not – he cannot be charged with any “while driving” charges. but he looks too stupid to know that!
If your friends are doing drugs, they are killing themselves.
That’s pretty harsh without knowledge of the whole picture of him. I do agree with the arrest for driving while intoxicated. That is and should be treated severely as that is more ignorant than an addiction. Your family issues are not our problem every family has issues and the comparison or the vindictiveness towards others is plainly ignorant
How very sad. There was a young lady who you used to appear on this site quite frequently and her story ended with very un-happy ending. I wish more folks would think about that and make some changes.
Absolutely wasted in the morning. It’s a good thing they caught him before he woke up and decided to go for a drive. If you can’t even walk in a straight line, you most likely can’t drive in a straight line either.
Well……he was in the handicapped space…..?
Another selfish junkie. If they can confiscate peoples guns who are deemed to be unsafe or mentally unstable why can’t they confiscate the vehicles of junkies and alcoholics until they get clean. This would save more lives then the gun confiscation.
The driving charges will be thrown out. They have to establish when and where he became intoxicated. However still sad
They keys being in the ignition can only work if the car has a key ignition, which most likely it’s push to start which means automatic charge if the keys are in the car period