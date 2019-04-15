VIDEO: Maryland State Police Arrest Man Passed Out in Vehicle at Lexington Park McDonald’s

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, at approximately 10:15 a.m., Trooper First Class, C. Ditoto of the Maryland State Police Leonardtown Barrack responded to the St. Marys Square Shopping Center for the report of an unconscious male in a vehicle.

Ditoto made contact with the driver of a Jeep Renegade that was parked in a handicapped parking space in the front of the McDonald’s. The driver was identified as Charles Vaselle Freeman, 35 of Lexington Park.

An ambulance from the Lexington Park Rescue Squad was also dispatched to the scene, and Freeman refused medical treatment.

Freeman exhibited multiple signs of intoxication and was asked to exit the vehicle, he was administered the standardized field sobriety tests, which he failed.

Freeman was arrested and transported to the St. Marys Detention and Rehabilitation Center where he was held without bond.

According to court documents, Freeman is scheduled to appear in St. Marys District Court for a bond hearing on Monday, April 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.

Freeman was charged with the following:

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance: (Not Marijuana)

Possession of Paraphernalia for Controlled Dangerous Substance

Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance with the Intent to Distribute

Driving, Attempting to Drive a Vehicle While Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving, Attempting to Drive a Vehicle While Impaired by Alcohol

Driving, Attempting to Drive a Vehicle While So Far Impaired by Drugs & Or Alcohol That Cannot Drive Safely

Negligent Driving

Driving/Attempting Drive Motor Vehicle on Hwy W/O Req. License and Authorization

Person Driving Motor Vehicle on (Hwy., Public Use Property) on Suspended License and Privilege

Driving While Suspended While Failing to Attend Driver Improvement Program

Unauthorized Stopping, Standing or Parking in Space Restricted for use of Individuals with Disabilities