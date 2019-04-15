VIDEO: Intoxicated Callaway Man Sits in Lawn Chair, Drinking Beers and Watching Camper Burn as Firefighters Arrive

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, and Bay District responded to the area of the Callaway Post Office on Piney Point Road and Quiet Acre Lane in Callaway, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a camper fully engulfed on fire.

When the Fire Department arrived, they located the owner sitting in a lawn chair drinking beer and watching the fire. He told firefighters he lit a candle and the trailer accidentally caught on fire.

Firefighters from Valley Lee and Bay District operated on scene for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported and an investigator from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene.

Updates will be provided as they become available.