VIDEO: Intoxicated Callaway Man Sits in Lawn Chair, Drinking Beers and Watching Camper Burn as Firefighters Arrive

April 15, 2019

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, at approximately 5:00 p.m., firefighters from Valley Lee, and Bay District responded to the area of the Callaway Post Office on Piney Point Road and Quiet Acre Lane in Callaway, for the reported structure fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a camper fully engulfed on fire.

When the Fire Department arrived, they located the owner sitting in a lawn chair drinking beer and watching the fire. He told firefighters he lit a candle and the trailer accidentally caught on fire.

Firefighters from Valley Lee and Bay District operated on scene for approximately 1 hour and 15 minutes.

No injuries were reported and an investigator from the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal responded to the scene.

Updates will be provided as they become available.



14 Responses to VIDEO: Intoxicated Callaway Man Sits in Lawn Chair, Drinking Beers and Watching Camper Burn as Firefighters Arrive

  1. research on April 15, 2019 at 8:59 am

    This is just awesome…Dude is chillin’ drinking some chilly ones…look at the pile of cans at 3:46…LOL

    Reply
    • Wally Benson on April 15, 2019 at 12:49 pm

      Truly awesome camera work. Smnewsnet is stepping up their game big time!!

      Reply
  2. Anonymous on April 15, 2019 at 9:11 am

    Any reason why these firefighters aren’t using their SCBA?

    Reply
    • Stop&Think on April 15, 2019 at 12:21 pm

      I thought it was kinda neat when they started hitting the overheated propane cylinders with the sharp metal tools …

      Still, these guys showed up … and they show up EVERY time, day-nite, rain or shine … thanks guys.

      Reply
    • Annie on April 15, 2019 at 12:38 pm

      Camper is putting a lot of toxic fumes form all the various components in the camper…plastics, laminates, and who knows what else.

      Reply
    • Dr. BreatheWright on April 15, 2019 at 12:39 pm

      these trailers are loaded with VOC’s from the manufacturing process – breathing the fumes can permanently screw you up

      Reply
    • I'm still laughing on April 15, 2019 at 12:58 pm

      Any reason your an armchair quarterback little bit**?

      Reply
    • truthteller on April 15, 2019 at 1:00 pm

      Don’t worry about it, kid.

      Reply
  3. Anonymous on April 15, 2019 at 10:13 am

    Is that Johnny Cakes sitting back enjoying the show?

    Reply
  4. Anthony Lee on April 15, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Because of bad leadership and training.

    Reply
  5. Anon on April 15, 2019 at 12:32 pm

    Cost to much to drag it to the landfill?

    Reply
  6. Rescue Randy on April 15, 2019 at 12:38 pm

    #leatherlungs

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on April 15, 2019 at 12:49 pm

    Saved the beer

    Reply
  8. Anonymous #13 on April 15, 2019 at 2:05 pm

    I’m surprised the drunk didn’t have burgers and hot dogs on the grill as he watched. Thanks to our first responders for their quick work.

    Reply

