Firefighters Quickly Extinguish RV Fire in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, April 14, 2019, at approximately 9:05 p.m., firefighters from Hollywood and Mechanicsville responded to Fowler Industrial Park on Three Notch Road and Alexandria Way in Mechanicsville, for the reported commercial vehicle fire.

Crews arrived on scene to find a motor home with fire showing from the engine compartment and interior.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in under 15 minutes.

An Interior search of the RV revealed no occupants, and all units returned to service after approximately 30 minutes.

