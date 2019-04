On Monday, April 15, 2019, at approximately 2:45 p.m., police and emergency personnel responded to Point Lookout Road and Park Hall Road, in Park Hall, for a motor vehicle accident involving a school bus.

Police arrived on scene to find a Volkswagon was rear-ended by a school bus.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the accident.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accident.

No injuries were reported.