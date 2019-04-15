Two Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Pole in Lexington Park

April 15, 2019

On Monday, April 15, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Mattapany Road in the area of Kohut Way in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Honda Civic on its side into a utility pole, with both occupants out of the vehicle.

Two adult male patients were evaluated on the scene.

Both patients were taken by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center.

Personnel on scene reported the vehicle had over two feet of intrusion to the driver side.




This entry was posted on April 15, 2019 at 7:44 pm and is filed under All News, County, Fire & Rescue, Law Enforcement, St. Mary's News, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z 600X120 Top Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

2 Responses to Two Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Pole in Lexington Park

  1. exrep on April 15, 2019 at 9:54 pm

    SPEED AND ALCOHOL KILLS THOSE TWO NEED TO COUNT THIER BLESSINGS AND QUIT DRINKING

    Reply
  2. Joseph tolson on April 15, 2019 at 10:37 pm

    That’s so sad

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.