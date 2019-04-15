Two Flown to Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Pole in Lexington Park

On Monday, April 15, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., police fire, and rescue personnel responded to Mattapany Road in the area of Kohut Way in Lexington Park, for the motor vehicle accident reported serious with one vehicle overturned.

Crews arrived on scene to find a Honda Civic on its side into a utility pole, with both occupants out of the vehicle.

Two adult male patients were evaluated on the scene.

Both patients were taken by Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2 to an area trauma center.

Personnel on scene reported the vehicle had over two feet of intrusion to the driver side.

