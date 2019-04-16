Pamela Denise (Hunter) Miller, 56, wife of Matthew Scott Miller of Mechanicsville, died April 13, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born October 9, 1962 in Anniston, Ala., she lived most her life in Southern Maryland. She married the love of her life, Matt, in 1982 and they spent 37 joyful years together in a strong, godly, and supportive marriage. Pamela was a wise matriarch, the embodiment of charm and hospitality, who adored her boys and their wives and growing families.

Pamela is survived by her devoted husband, Matt, sons Matthew Kurk Miller and wife Victoria, Jacob Luke Miller and wife Heather, and Jackson Elias Miller and wife Kimberly, all of Mechanicsville. She is also survived by her mother Betty Hunter Trautman and stepfather Robert Earl Trautman of California, Md.; father Murdic Grayson Hunter and wife Dinah Ann Hunter of Lexington, S.C.; grandchildren Gabriella Grace Miller, Jackson Daniel Miller, Elias Cash Miller, Mia Shea Miller, and Carolina June Miller, all of Mechanicsville. Surviving siblings are Angella Darlene Hunter of California, Md.; Suzanne Renee Lawrence and husband Robert of Mechanicsville, Md; and Victoria Hunter Closson and husband Lorne of Lusby, Md. She is also survived by three nieces, six nephews, three great-nieces, and four great-nephews. Pamela is predeceased by her brother, Murdic Kurk Hunter.

Pamela’s greatest joy in life was making her family happy. She enjoyed holding hands with her husband while walking down the long dirt driveway, looking at the stars over Trent Hall Creek, and spending time with her family, especially at the beach. Pamela lived a life consistent with the fact that she was saved by grace through faith in the finished work of Jesus Christ on the cross. As she and Matt raised their sons, they strove to instill in them the importance of a godly life while appreciating the value and beauty of time spent with loved ones. Pamela and Matt also grew a successful business together and are charter members of Southern Maryland Bible Church.

Pamela’s love extended far beyond her own family. Her kindness made people feel comfortable and she gave of herself to anyone in need; it was not uncommon for people to form a meaningful bond with her upon first meeting. She was unconditionally forgiving. If you were lucky enough to have met her, you were probably inspired to be a better person.

Visitation will be Wednesday, April 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, in Charlotte Hall. Pamela’s funeral, followed by interment, will be Thursday, April 18, 11 a.m., at All Faith Church, 38885 New Market Turner Road, Mechanicsville.

Her family asks that you honor her memory by following her daily advice to “Be a blessing.”

It is God that girdeth me with strength, and maketh my way perfect. Psalms 18:32

