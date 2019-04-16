Linda Marie Potenza, 76, was born April 4, 1943 in Staten Island, NY passed away on April 8, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Born to Albert Renzi Crowder (Fort Worth, Texas) and Sophie Ferrara (Staten Island, NY).

A graduate of St. John’s Villa Academy, Grasmere, Staten Island. She was the loving wife of the late Joseph Anthony Potenza until his passing in 2004. She was a loving and caring mother and grandmother, and she relished every minute that she could spend with them. As the family matriarch she loved all the time she spent with her family. She took pride in arranging and hosting all the family gatherings, card paying, especially during the holidays. She always went out of her way to make the holidays extra special for her family. There was nothing more important to her than her children. She enjoyed watching classic TV shows with her daughter and playing computer games. With her husband, she enjoyed motorcycle trips to the beach, going to Laconia, NH and Lake George New York. She was a long time member of St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Staten Island, NY. She moved to Maryland in 2014 to be with her daughter and worked part-time at Durkins Realty as a receptionist.

Linda is survived by her children: Joseph “Joey” Potenza (Dawn) of Chandler, AZ, Dean Potenza of Bethlehem, PA, Lisa Potenza of Lexington Park, MD, and Diane Potenza-Scuderi of Elkton, MD; her grandchildren: Caitlin Potenza, Dean Potenza, Glorianne Potenza, Joseph Potenza, Joseph Scuderi, Dylan Scuderi, and Adrianna Scuderi; and extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

All services will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolences to the family may be made at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A.