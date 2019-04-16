On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Alton B. Proctor, Jr. departed this earthly life. He is survived by his loving children, Stephanie and Melik Proctor; granddaughter, Arianna Santana; sister, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am at St. Ignatius Church, 2315 Brinkley Rd., Ft Washington, MD. Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery.
