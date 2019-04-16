Alton B. Proctor, Jr

April 15, 2019

On Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Alton B. Proctor, Jr. departed this earthly life. He is survived by his loving children, Stephanie and Melik Proctor; granddaughter, Arianna Santana; sister, and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 10:00 am until time of Mass of Christian burial at 11:00 am at St. Ignatius Church, 2315 Brinkley Rd., Ft Washington, MD. Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery.

