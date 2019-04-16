Paul Francis “Peaches” Gray, 91

Paul Francis “Peaches” Gray, age 91 of Marbury, Maryland, died April 8, 2019 at the Southern Maryland Hospital Center in Clinton, Maryland.

Paul was a self-employed owner of retail stores. He was the son of James Russell Gray and Marybell Proctor Gray. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by two brothers and three sisters.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marie Pearl Gray; his sons, Paul Francis Gray, Angelo V. Gray, and Michael K. Gray; his daughters, Cynthia Camirand, Manica Scates, Myra Schumacher, and Paula Mace; his brothers, Oliver Gray and Herbert Gray; and his sisters, Sylvia Newman, Kathryn Welch, and Sharon Rhodes. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren; and one great great grandchild.

Visitation on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 10AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 11AM at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 30 Mattingly Avenue, Indian Head, Maryland 20640. Interment to follow at St. Charles Glymont Cemetery in Indian Head, Maryland.

Memorial contributions in Paul’s memory are asked to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, (Memorial and Honor Program), 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1942.