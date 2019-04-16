Mary Louise Hood, 96

Mary Louise Hood, age 96 of Brandywine, Maryland, died April 11, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

“Gram,” “Weezy,” “Mamaweeze” and Mom, just a few of the names she was called by family and friends in her amazing 96 years here with us. The definition of a strong, single mother to five boys and one girl. In her younger days, you would find her sunning in the backyard, at the beach, or on a road trip with her partners in crime, Middy, Sheila, Marg, and Big Sis Irma. Weekends were filled up fast with events for the members of her large family, including 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Living most of her life in her Brandywine home, she enjoyed some simple pleasures like the Game Show Network, Andy Griffith, rocking in her favorite deck chair, and surfing Facebook on her very own laptop. She enjoyed weekly shopping trips with Ellen to the grocery store and her favorite “Dollar General.” Her Sunday mornings were spent with Joel Osteen and cream of wheat and toast. While we will miss you here on Earth, we know you were welcomed in Heaven with open arms by Donnie and all of the others that went before you. And even though our hands can’t touch you and our arms can’t hug you, we will hold you in our hearts forever. We love you Gram, forever and always.

She was the daughter of George Franklin Simpson and Margaret Ellen Simpson. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her son, Donald Hood; her great-granddaughter, Sammie Hood; her brothers, Allan Simpson and Robert Simpson; and her sisters, Margaret Rollins and Irma Simpson.

She is survived by her sons, Robin Hood (Linda), Glenn Hood (Phyllis), Gilbert Hood (Susan), and Steven Hood (Karen); her daughter, Ellen O’Dell; and her daughter-in-law, Frances Hood. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

Visitation on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 from 9:30AM until time of Funeral Service at 11:00AM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.