Joan Carr Myers, 80, of Annapolis, Maryland passed away on April 11, 2019 in Crofton, MD. She was born on September 1, 1938 in Annapolis to the late Harvey Fenton and Myrtle Carr Myers. Joan had a BA in Religious Education and received her Masters degree from Scarritt College in Nashville, TN. She spent her career working as a secretary for the Maryland Bible Society and Heritage Baptist Church. Joan enjoyed crafts and card making.

She is survived by her brother, Martin H. Myers and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her siblings: H. Fenton Myers, Buck Myers, Ivyl V. Rowland, Myrtle M. Rausch, Irene E. White, Beverly L. Ames, Shirley A. Myers.

A Memorial service will be held at St. Andrews Church, 4 Wallace Manor Road, Edgewater, MD 21037 on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Interment is private

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake or AA Medical Center.