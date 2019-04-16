Larry Howard Cross of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the age of 67.

He was born in Washington, DC, on April 24, 1951 to Faye Marie [Moore] Cross and the late Frederick Cross.

Larry was an electrician by trade and a member of the IBEW Local 26 in Lanham, MD. He was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins, NASCAR and enjoyed collecting model cars and tractors. He loved being and working outside.

Larry was the loving son of Faye Cross and long-time companion of Kathleen Thompson. He is also survived by numerous other family and friends.

Family invites friends to Lee Funeral Home Calvert, 8200 Jennifer Lane, Owings, MD 20736 on Wednesday, April 17 from 10 am until start of Funeral Services at 12 pm. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland, MD 20746.