After a brief struggle with cancer, and a lifelong battle against a myriad of health issues, Debra Marie Kustka joined the Blessed Mother and angles in heaven on April 12, 2019. Debra was born in Prince Frederick, MD and grew up in Benedict. Her love of children led to a career in early childhood education, including work at Project Head Start, and private day care. She brought two sons into the world with her first husband Thomas Simmons, Sr.

After being widowed in her twenties and being diagnosed with End Stage Kidney Disease, Debra continued to work, remarried and raised her sons in Prince Frederick. She and her brother Jerry both received kidneys from the same donor in 1990. That transplant survived 16 years and she endured a second round of dialysis until in 2012 when Bob Fillipi donated his kidney to her to keep her going for the last seven years.

Despite many other health issues, Debra kept a positive attitude and fought a heroic fight. She pursued a love of gardening, vacationing, and traveling with her family.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Thomas Simmons, Sr., her brother Leroy Gerald Hooper, grandmother Leila Hooper, parents, Leroy and Jean Hooper.

Debra is survived by her husband John Kustka, sons Matthew Simmons and Thomas Simmons, Jr. and his wife Jessie Cahoon, a brother Gary Hooper and his wife Melanie. Grandmother of Leroy Simmons, she is also survived by nephews Paul and Zachary Hooper, niece Elizabeth Hooper, mother in law Lotte Simmons, father in law Walter Kustka, brothers in law Glenn, David and Jamie Kustka, and two girls she helped raise as if they were her own, Amanda Long and Rachel Lent. Debra’s memory will live on in countless other family members and friends whose lives she touched and inspired.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 10-11 AM at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Prince Frederick, MD where Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 AM. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help defray some of Debra’s medical expenses.